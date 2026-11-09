12 members of 2 families killed in 2 fire incidents in Madhya Pradesh         

Six members of a family were killed, and four others suffered injuries as a massive fire broke out at the three-storey house of a goldsmith in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, a day after Diwali, at the house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni near a Jain temple in Mahavir Ward in Chhapara town, they said.

The deceased included three women and a minor.

Ten people were present in the house at the time of the incident. Six of them died, and four were evacuated, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi, who was present at the spot, told PTI over the phone.

Advertisement

The fire brigade and rescue teams later brought the blaze under control, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16), he added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, six members of a family were killed as a fire broke out at a crockery shop in a three-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday in Barhi town, they said.

The blaze quickly engulfed the building. Puran Agarwal (77), who ran the shop, his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, granddaughters Arya (14), Anvi (6), and a two-month-old child were killed, an official said.

Advertisement

The infant died in his mother Poonam's arms, a sight that brought tears to the eyes of those present and spread a wave of grief across the town, eyewitnesses said.