DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 13 killed, 40 injured as truck hits devotees near Sheetlamata Mandir in MP’s Gwalior     

13 killed, 40 injured as truck hits devotees near Sheetlamata Mandir in MP’s Gwalior     

Incident occurred around 1.30 am when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle

article_Author
PTI
Gwalior (MP), Updated At : 09:06 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel at a hospital after 13 persons were killed and nearly 40 injured when a truck crashed into devotees waiting near a temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on October 18, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Thirteen persons were killed and nearly 40 others suffered injuries when a truck crashed into several devotees waiting near a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels. The vehicle then hit devotees who were standing and sitting there and came to a halt after hitting the temple wall, an official said.

Advertisement

“Thirteen persons were killed near the Sheetlamata Mandir when an uncontrolled truck loaded with paddy hit devotees waiting on the roadside,” Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Yadav told PTI.

Advertisement

Nearly 40 others were injured, and the condition of four to five of them was serious, the SP said.

Rescue operations were under way under the supervision of senior officials.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts