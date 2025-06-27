DT
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy halt midway as Innovas filled water with diesel

The cars had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road, the video of which has gone viral
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:32 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
In a major lapse during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Ratlam, 19 vehicles in his convoy stalled after being refueled with water-contaminated diesel from a Dosigaon petrol pump.

Around 10 o'clock at night, the Innova cars from the CM convoy arrived at Shakti Fuels petrol pump of Bharat Petroleum in Dosigaon, located at the city limits, to fill diesel. After filling the diesel, when the cars moved forward, they stopped after going some distance.

The cars had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road, the video of which has gone viral.

Investigations revealed up to 10 liters of water mixed in every 20 liters of diesel. The petrol station has been sealed, and fuel samples sent for testing.

Authorities are probing whether the contamination was due to rainwater seepage or negligence.

Investigation is underway.

