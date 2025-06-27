In a major lapse during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Ratlam, 19 vehicles in his convoy stalled after being refueled with water-contaminated diesel from a Dosigaon petrol pump.

Around 10 o'clock at night, the Innova cars from the CM convoy arrived at Shakti Fuels petrol pump of Bharat Petroleum in Dosigaon, located at the city limits, to fill diesel. After filling the diesel, when the cars moved forward, they stopped after going some distance.

मध्यप्रदेश में गजब हो गया, मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव के काफिले में 19 इनोवा गाड़ियों में डीजल की जगह पानी भर दिया गया! गाड़ियां एक-एक कर दम तोड़ती रहीं। जब सीएम का ये हाल है, तो डबल इंजन की सरकार में आम जनता की गाड़ी कैसे चलती होगी, कल्पना से परे है। pic.twitter.com/6furb94sGZ — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) June 27, 2025

The cars had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road, the video of which has gone viral.

Investigations revealed up to 10 liters of water mixed in every 20 liters of diesel. The petrol station has been sealed, and fuel samples sent for testing.

Authorities are probing whether the contamination was due to rainwater seepage or negligence.

Investigation is underway.