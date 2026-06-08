2 employees dismissed after Indore couple carries son on stretcher to govt hospital amid heat

A video of a couple carrying their sick son on a stretcher amid heat and humidity at Indore's Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya has prompted the hospital administration to terminate the services of two employees and initiate disciplinary action against other officials and staff.

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Officials on Monday said the action was taken on the grounds of "negligence and insensitivity" to patients.

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The video clip, which surfaced on June 6, showed a couple pushing their 11-year-old sick child on a stretcher through the heat and humidity on the MYH campus, sparking outrage and questions about the health services and arrangements at the government-run facility.

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Officials said security supervisor Rajesh Mishra and help desk employee Narendra Mahajan have been dismissed from service with immediate effect for serious negligence and insensitive behaviour towards patients.

A show-cause notice has been issued to MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav for administrative lapses and supervisory negligence.

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According to officials, Dr Paresh Sodhia, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, has also been directed to explain regarding lapses and negligence in departmental management.

They said the seven-day salary of a senior resident physician has been deducted for negligence and failure to discharge official duties.

The action includes the deduction of one day's salaries of three nursing officers, while a ward attendant has to give up two days' salary.

Officials said that a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on HLL Heights, the contractor firm responsible for MYH's cleaning and security.