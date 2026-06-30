DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 2 men attempt to cross Champa river on bike, bodies found 1 km away from spot

2 men attempt to cross Champa river on bike, bodies found 1 km away from spot

Police say villagers present at the spot had advised the two men to wait until the water level receded, but they attempted to cross the submerged culvert on a bike and were swept away

article_Author
PTI
Betul, Updated At : 04:55 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were swept away while trying to cross a flooded culvert across the Champa river in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The bodies of the biker and the pillion rider, identified as Rajesh Bihare (42) and Daddu Dhurve (40), were found stranded in bushes about a kilometre from the spot in the morning.

Advertisement

Chicholi police station in-charge Hariom Patel said the incident occurred on Monday evening in Devpur-Kotmi village.

Advertisement

Patel said villagers present at the spot had advised the two men to wait until the water level receded, but they attempted to cross the submerged culvert on a bike and were swept away by the strong current.

He said police and locals launched a search operation on Monday night. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts