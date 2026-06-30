2 men attempt to cross Champa river on bike, bodies found 1 km away from spot

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were swept away while trying to cross a flooded culvert across the Champa river in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

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The bodies of the biker and the pillion rider, identified as Rajesh Bihare (42) and Daddu Dhurve (40), were found stranded in bushes about a kilometre from the spot in the morning.

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Chicholi police station in-charge Hariom Patel said the incident occurred on Monday evening in Devpur-Kotmi village.

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Patel said villagers present at the spot had advised the two men to wait until the water level receded, but they attempted to cross the submerged culvert on a bike and were swept away by the strong current.

He said police and locals launched a search operation on Monday night. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the matter.