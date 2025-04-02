Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The gun battle took place under Bichhiya police station limits, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said.

An SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, wireless set and some items of daily use were recovered from the spot.

The search was on for other Naxalites, the DGP said.

More details are awaited.