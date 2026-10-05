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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 20-year-old Indore collegian beats grandfather to death for behaving 'inappropriately' with her 7-8 years ago

20-year-old Indore collegian beats grandfather to death for behaving 'inappropriately' with her 7-8 years ago

The 75-year-old elderly man was a retired Special Armed Force personnel

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PTI
Indore (MP), Updated At : 01:55 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The accused struck him several times on the head and other parts of the body, resulting in his death. Pic: iStock
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A 20-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her 75-year-old grandfather, a retired Special Armed Force personnel, to death with a cricket bat at his home here for behaving "inappropriately" with her seven to eight years ago, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased lived with his wife under Aerodrome police station limits, while the accused, a collegian, stayed with her parents in a house 15 kilometres away, the official said.

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On Saturday night, she had an argument with her parents, following which she allegedly rode her motorcycle to her grandfather's house in anger, carrying a cricket bat with her, the official said.

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"Her grandmother opened the door, after which the accused went straight to her grandfather's room and attacked him with the bat. She struck him several times on the head and other parts of the body, resulting in his death," he added.

During initial questioning, the accused spoke about being harassed by her grandfather seven to eight years ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat said.

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"We will question her to ascertain the nature of the alleged harassment. A detailed probe is underway," the DCP said.

Another police officer said preliminary investigation suggested the argument with her parents and the anger arising from it may have triggered a resurgence of her alleged resentment over the past incident, resulting in her bludgeoning her grandfather to death.

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