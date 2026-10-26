DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 4 charred to death as car catches fire after falling into culvert in MP’s Dhar         

4 charred to death as car catches fire after falling into culvert in MP’s Dhar         

One of the car’s tyres bursts, causing the vehicle to veer off the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road, plunge into a culvert and catch fire at the spot about 20 km from the district headquarters

article_Author
PTI
Dhar, Updated At : 11:33 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Five friends had gone from Sagour village to offer prayers at a temple and were returning when the accident occurred, investigation officer Kailash Gamad said. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Four men were charred to death and another person was seriously injured as their car fell into a culvert and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at 11.14 pm on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.

Advertisement

One of the car's tyres burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road, plunge into a culvert and catch fire at the spot about 20 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Advertisement

Five friends had gone from Sagour village to offer prayers at a temple and were returning when the accident occurred, investigation officer Kailash Gamad told PTI over the phone.

One occupant was thrown out of the car, while the other four remained trapped inside as the flames spread, killing them, he added.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Bheem Dhakad (24), Aditya Tiwari (22), Chetan Dhakad (21) and Abhishek Solanki (19), all local residents, Gamad said.

The injured youth, Tushar Mandloi (20), was provided first aid and referred to Indore for further treatment. His condition was serious, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and called the fire brigade, which doused the flames but could not save the car from being gutted.

The bodies were sent to the Dhar district hospital for post-mortem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts