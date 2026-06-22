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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 4 killed, 7 injured as truck collides with van in MP’s Chhindwara

4 killed, 7 injured as truck collides with van in MP’s Chhindwara

The accident occurs on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway near Tamri village, 30 km from the district headquarters

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PTI
Chhindwara, Updated At : 11:16 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Four people were killed and seven injured as a truck hit a pick-up van packed with labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday, police said.

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The accident occurred on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway near Tamri village, 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

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Four people were killed and seven injured, Lawaghoghri police station house officer Aftab Khan told PTI.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Choubey said he was rushing to the spot.

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