4 killed, 7 injured as truck collides with van in MP’s Chhindwara

Four people were killed and seven injured as a truck hit a pick-up van packed with labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday, police said.

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The accident occurred on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway near Tamri village, 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

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Four people were killed and seven injured, Lawaghoghri police station house officer Aftab Khan told PTI.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Choubey said he was rushing to the spot.