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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 4-year-old girl dies after getting trapped inside car in Indore amid intense heat

4-year-old girl dies after getting trapped inside car in Indore amid intense heat

Prima facie it appeared that the child died due to suffocation

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:59 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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A four-year-old girl died of suspected suffocation after getting trapped inside a car amid scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on Monday under the Juni Indore police station limits and the deceased was identified as Hazra, an official said.

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According to preliminary investigation, the girl got trapped inside the car on Sunday and remained in the vehicle for several hours.

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The official said family members later found the child unconscious inside the car and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted and prima facie it appeared that the child died due to suffocation.

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Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta told PTI that investigation was underway from all angles.

"The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received," he said.

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