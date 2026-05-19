4-year-old girl dies after getting trapped inside car in Indore amid intense heat

A four-year-old girl died of suspected suffocation after getting trapped inside a car amid scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on Monday under the Juni Indore police station limits and the deceased was identified as Hazra, an official said.

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According to preliminary investigation, the girl got trapped inside the car on Sunday and remained in the vehicle for several hours.

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The official said family members later found the child unconscious inside the car and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted and prima facie it appeared that the child died due to suffocation.

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Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta told PTI that investigation was underway from all angles.

"The exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received," he said.