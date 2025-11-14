DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 5 killed as car breaks expressway barrier, falls into ditch in MP

5 killed as car breaks expressway barrier, falls into ditch in MP

The accident occurred in the morning on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

article_Author
PTI
Ratlam/Indore, Updated At : 02:05 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

Five persons were killed after a speeding car veered out of control, crashed through the barrier on an expressway, and fell into a ditch in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred in the morning on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Rawti police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement

“The car was heading towards Mumbai from Delhi. The vehicle broke the expressway barrier after the driver lost control and plunged into a ditch,” he said.

Advertisement

The official said the vehicle appears to have been speeding as it smashed a strong aluminium barrier before hitting the ditch.

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man, were killed in the crash, he said.

Advertisement

“We suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the accident,” Kumar said.

Bodies were retrieved from the ditch and sent for post-mortem, and a detailed investigation is underway, he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts