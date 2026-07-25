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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 5 killed as car falls into dam in Madhya Pradesh

5 killed as car falls into dam in Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred near Bhilkhedi junction under the Khujner police station limits, about 30 km from the Rajgarh district headquarters

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PTI
Rajgarh (MP), Updated At : 04:21 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Five men were killed after their speeding car veered off the road and plunged into a roadside dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Saturday, police said.

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The accident occurred near Bhilkhedi junction under the Khujner police station limits, about 30 km from the Rajgarh district headquarters. The car was on its way from Pachore towards Khujner, SHO Ravi Thakur told PTI over the phone.

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The victims were residents of Aranya village in neighbouring Shajapur district, he added.

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Police, assisted by residents and the administration, launched a rescue operation and retrieved the submerged vehicle from the dam. All five occupants were found dead at the scene, Thakur said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he added.

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