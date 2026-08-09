6 killed as container truck collides with car in MP’s Dhar

Six people were killed as a container truck collided with their car in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

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The accident occurred around 1.30 pm near Panchak Vasa, around 4 km from Badnawar town, an official said.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar said the container coming from Ujjain crashed into the car, killing all six of its occupants on the spot.

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The victims were residents of Gujarat, she said, adding that the driver of the container truck has been taken into custody.