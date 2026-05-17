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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 6-member SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in Bhopal

6-member SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in Bhopal

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her house in the Katara Hills area in Bhopal on May 12

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 08:33 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and his lawyer son, whose wife had been found dead in Bhopal, officials said.

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Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her house in the Katara Hills area here on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, who heads the SIT, told PTI on Saturday that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been booked along with his mother and retired judge Giribala Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

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Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth, officials said.

"Samarth and his mother had rushed Twisha to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm (on Tuesday)," an official said.

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Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Dubey said the woman's family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Sharma wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives.

The SIT, which also includes a woman police officer, would investigate various angles, including allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after Twisha's death, officials said.

A Bhopal court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the hearing on Samarth's pre-arrest bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

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