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Home / Madhya Pradesh / 7 killed in fire after explosion at EV charging point outside house in Indore

7 killed in fire after explosion at EV charging point outside house in Indore

Cooking gas cylinders inside the house in Brajeshwari Annex Colony also exploded; 3 rescued, child reported missing

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 09:48 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Police personnel and people gather as a rescue operation is underway after a fire broke out in a house, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. PTI
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Seven persons were killed when a fire broke out after an explosion at an electric car charging point outside a three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city early on Wednesday, officials said.

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Some cooking gas cylinders inside the house also exploded, which further intensified the fire, they said.

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The blaze erupted at the house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi told PTI.

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Seven persons were killed in the fire, he said.

A child was reported missing following the incident and was being searched, the ACP said.

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Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said a car was being charged outside the three-storey house. “There was an explosion at the charging point, and the subsequent fire in the car engulfed the house,” he said.

The house doors were fitted with electronic locks, making it difficult for the police to break in, the official said.

Cooking gas cylinders inside the house also exploded, which further intensified the fire, the Police Commissioner said. “Three persons trapped inside the house during the fire were rescued,” he said.

Nearly 10 persons were reported to be inside the house at the time of the fire, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said the bodies of the seven persons killed in the fire were brought to a government hospital.

“Two persons rescued during the fire were also brought to the hospital. After receiving first aid, they expressed their desire to be treated at another hospital and were discharged,” he said.

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