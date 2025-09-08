DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / 81-yr-old man kills ailing wife, attempts suicide in Palghar     

81-yr-old man kills ailing wife, attempts suicide in Palghar     

The man allegedly stabbed to death his wife with a kitchen knife and then slit his wrist with it
article_Author
PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 10:09 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An octogenarian man allegedly killed his 74-year-old wife by stabbing her with a knife and then slit his wrist in a bid to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The man, aged 81, and his wife had been ailing for a long time and this might have prompted him to take the extreme step, an official from the police control room said without elaborating on their health issues.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the couple's home in Vasai area.

Advertisement

The man allegedly stabbed to death his wife with a kitchen knife and then slit his wrist with it, the official said.

The couple's son, who had gone out, found the door locked from inside on return. He broke open the door and found his mother lying in a pool of blood and his father in an injured condition.

Advertisement

The woman was found dead and the man was rushed to a hospital where he is battling for life, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case registered against the man under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts