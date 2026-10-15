Amid Navratri, MP CM transfers Rs 1,834 crore into bank accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries

Amid the ongoing Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday digitally transferred more than Rs 1,834 crore, the 41st instalment of the government's flagship welfare scheme Ladli Behna, into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore beneficiaries.

He transferred the amount at a function in Guruwahi village in Umaria district.

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Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, a women-centric scheme, the state government transfers Rs 1,500 every month into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

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Since the scheme's inception in 2023, more than Rs 65,000 crore has been transferred to the beneficiaries, Yadav said while speaking at the Ladli Behna Sammelan.

"Our government is moving forward, fulfilling all welfare promises made to the people of the state with the spirit of true promise, steadfast work. We are committed to the welfare and empowerment of half the state's population. Our women are serving as collectors in one-fourth of the state's districts," he told the gathering.

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Bandhavgarh in Umaria district holds unique religious significance as it has received special blessings from Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita, and Lord Shri Krishna, the CM noted.

"Umaria has also received the blessings of Virasani Devi. It is a privilege to receive the blessings of Virasani Devi," he said.

At the event, Yadav also transferred Rs 115 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for LPG cylinder refills to beneficiaries. He inaugurated and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for development projects worth more than Rs 144 crore.

Yadav said during the rule of non-BJP parties, the state's Women and Child Development Department's budget was only Rs 350 crore. However, the BJP government has now allocated Rs 47,000 crore for women's welfare.

"Today, women are receiving Rs 1,500 per month under the Ladli Behna Yojana. LPG consumers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have been provided with refilling subsidy. More than Rs 115 crore has been transferred to over 23 lakh women," said the CM.

The government has provided Rs 1,600 crore to women under the gas refill subsidy scheme over the last three years, he said.

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, the first monthly financial assistance was transferred to approximately 1.25 crore beneficiary women in June 2023. Till date, 41 instalments have been paid to the beneficiaries.

Additionally, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, special assistance of Rs 250 each was given to eligible women under the scheme four times till date, Yadav said.

To ensure continued financial assistance to women, the government has earmarked Rs 23,882.81 crore in its budget for the scheme for the financial year 2026-27, he added.