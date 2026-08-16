DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Around 40 people left stranded in Chambal river as steamer runs out of fuel

Around 40 people left stranded in Chambal river as steamer runs out of fuel

The steamer was being operated from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and did not carry lifejackets

article_Author
PTI
Morena, Updated At : 01:43 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. ANI
Advertisement

Around 40 people on a steamer were briefly left stranded in the middle of the swollen Chambal river on Sunday morning after the vessel, operating without life jackets, ran out of fuel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, officials said.

Advertisement

The vessel, carrying passengers from Uttar Pradesh, drifted helplessly in the surging waters before local authorities managed to send diesel supplies to refuel and safely navigate it back to the riverbank, Morena collector Lokesh Jangid told PTI.

Advertisement

All 35 to 40 people were safe, he said.

Advertisement

The steamer was being operated from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and its operator also belonged to the city, he said, adding that the vessel was not equipped with lifejackets.

The Chambal river originates in the Vindhya Range from the Janapav Hills near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. It flows through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh before merging with the Yamuna near Etawah.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts