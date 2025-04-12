DT
PT
Arrested 'fake' cardiologist at MP hospital had made 'tall claims' in resume

Arrested 'fake' cardiologist at MP hospital had made 'tall claims' in resume

Consultancy firm official says Camm had sent a nine-page resume for the third time in 2024, in which he had described himself as a senior cardiologist and gave his permanent address as Birmingham in Britain
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 09:27 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The director of an Indore-based employment consultancy firm has said that alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm had sent his resume thrice between 2020 and 2024 for a job, claiming he had operated on thousands of patients.

Camm was held earlier this week from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for alleged forgery and other offences after a probe was initiated into the deaths of seven patients in a missionary hospital in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaj Soni, director of an Indore-based employment consultancy firm, told PTI on Friday that Camm had contacted his firm online for a job by sending resumes thrice through email in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Soni said his firm provides services to hospitals across the country for the recruitment of doctors, nurses and other personnel.

“We released an advertisement online in 2020 that a private hospital needs a cardiologist. Camm sent us his resume for the first time after seeing this advertisement. We were suspicious of this resume because it was stated that Camm has major degrees in medicine, and he has been associated with renowned institutions in India, Britain, America, Germany, Spain and France,” Soni said.

“We were surprised at why an experienced cardiologist who has worked abroad is looking for employment in small cities in India. Camm sent his resume to our firm for the second time in 2023, and it was delivered to an official of a private hospital in Burhanpur city. The hospital official also expressed doubts after seeing the resume. After this, we stopped sending this resume to clients,” Soni claimed.

He said Camm had sent a nine-page resume to his firm for the third time in 2024, in which he had described himself as a senior cardiologist and gave his permanent address as Birmingham in Britain.

Along with achievements, he also mentioned in the resume that he was involved in the operations of thousands of heart patients, including 18,740 for “coronary angiography” and 14,236 for “coronary angioplasty”, Soni said.

As part of the probe, the cath lab of Damoh Missionary Hospital (DMH) was sealed on Thursday.

Camm is currently in police custody after a case of forgery and embezzlement was registered on the complaint of Damoh Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain.

