BCCI condemns molestation of Australian cricketers in Indore; promises to revisit safety protocols, tighten security

The BCCI on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged stalking and molestation incident involving two Australian women’s team cricketers, promising to revisit its safety protocols and further tighten the security ahead of the knock-out stage of the World Cup.

The two players had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, according to the sub-inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

The police have arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area of the city on Thursday morning.

“It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the Madhya Pradesh Police for their prompt action to nab the culprit,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

“Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has also expressed its shock and anguish over the deplorable incident, stating that “no one should ever have to endure such trauma”.

The Aussie duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

“Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city’s image,” read the statement.

“The local police and administration have consistently demonstrated diligence in ensuring player security during all official movements. During this tournament too, teams were provided adequate security for their visits to venues such as the Mahakaal temple and various recreation sites chosen by the teams/players. Therefore, in this unfortunate incident, it is essential to examine whether the players had sought security cover for the movement outside hotel, or whether the movement occurred in absence of any request for security. MPCA reiterates its solidarity with the players and assures every possible support in this difficult time, along with our commitment to cooperating with the Australian team, local authorities, and investigating agencies,” it said.