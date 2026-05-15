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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal installs India’s 1st ‘algae tree’ to combat air pollution

Bhopal installs India’s 1st ‘algae tree’ to combat air pollution

Solar-powered carbon-capturing device under Smart City project can absorb 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and reduce PM2.5 levels in urban areas.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:51 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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India's first algae tree by Mushroom World Group. Image credits/X @Voronezh143
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India’s first “algae tree”, a futuristic carbon-capturing device designed to combat air pollution and absorb carbon dioxide, has been installed in Bhopal.

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Developed by Mushroom World Group, the 3-metre-tall unit with a 1.5-tonne carbon absorption capacity was installed at Swami Vivekananda Park on May 1. The technology operates on a photo-bioreactor system and can remove 1.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

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The project was developed over two years by more than 50 experts and is a key initiative under the Bhopal Smart City project.

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Inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang, the innovative solar-powered unit has drawn attention for its potential to address environmental challenges in urban spaces.

“A single algae tree unit is claimed to be as effective as 25 adult trees in absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. The system can reduce PM2.5 particles by 45–55 per cent within a 15-metre radius. The unit operates using solar energy and has been designed for areas where traditional tree plantation is difficult, such as busy roadsides and public spaces,” an official said.

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He added that the technology is intended to complement existing trees rather than replace them, serving as a support system, particularly in congested urban areas.

The launch comes at a time when Indian cities are grappling with rising temperatures, worsening air quality and shrinking green cover. PM2.5 and PM10 continue to remain the primary pollutants due to traffic congestion, construction activity and seasonal dust.

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