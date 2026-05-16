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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal YouTuber Ankit Gaikwad dies in Nuh road accident, 2 friends sustain injuries

Bhopal YouTuber Ankit Gaikwad dies in Nuh road accident, 2 friends sustain injuries

Victims were travelling from Bhopal to Delhi when accident occurred

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:08 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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One of the injured victims admitted to a hospital for further treatment. Tribune photo
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Madhya Pradesh YouTuber Ankit Gaikwad tragically lost his life, and two companions, a male and a female, sustained injuries in a serious road collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Saturday morning.

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The incident took place near Agon village in Nuh district at approximately 5.30 am on Saturday. Gaikwad (25) and his friends, Navdeep and Bhumika, were en route to Delhi in their Tata Nexon when the car attempted to overtake a loading auto and rammed into it, resulting in injuries to the three occupants. Navdeep was driving the car, while Gaikwad was seated on the front passenger seat.

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On receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the three to a hospital, where doctors declared Gaikwad dead, while the other two got admitted.

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The three friends belonged to Bhopal and the deceased, Gaikwad, was a resident of Bharti Niketan Govindpura.

A senior police officer said an FIR had been registered and the matter was under investigation.

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