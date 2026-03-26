Biodiversity is Our Heritage; Enriching It is Our Duty: MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav released protected species of turtles into the water at the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve on Wednesday, conveying a renewed message of biodiversity conservation.

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On the occasion, he also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a special enclosure (soft release boma) to be constructed for the rehabilitation of cheetahs. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government is continuously working to conserve wildlife and aquatic species by enriching forests and water sources. Emphasising the conservation and promotion of various turtle species in clean-water rivers, he said this would help strengthen ecological balance.

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He stated that the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve is set to gain a new identity in the future, as it will become the third secure habitat for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will boost wildlife tourism in the state and further enrich its biodiversity.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, on his birthday, performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the soft-release boma for cheetah rehabilitation. He also released 14 turtles, brought from the Chambal River and Bhopal, into the Bamner River for free movement, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the conservation of aquatic life. The tiger reserve is the largest national tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and shares ecological boundaries with Satpura National Park, Kanha National Park, and Pench National Park. Nauradehi Tiger Reserve offers a favourable habitat for various wildlife species.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state is progressing across all sectors. He said forests derive their beauty from wildlife, and the state government is working with a commitment to the welfare of all living beings. Special attention is being given to the development and conservation of aquatic, terrestrial, and aerial species. In the past, gharials and 25 turtles were released into Kuno National Park, and five vultures were also released into the wild. These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to conserving all forms of life. Expansion of wildlife tourism in the state will also generate new employment opportunities for rural communities. Tiger reserves help foster a sense of coexistence between humans and wildlife.

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14 Turtles Released into the Bamner River

On his 61st birthday, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav launched a new initiative for wildlife conservation at the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve located in the Rahli tehsil of Sagar district. He released 14 turtles into the Bamner River, which flows through the tiger reserve, restoring them to their natural habitat. The turtles belonged to two species: six of the Terra Pins species and eight of the Sundari species. According to experts, these species play an important role in maintaining river cleanliness and balancing aquatic biodiversity.

Service to Nature and Wildlife Is True Service to God

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that serving nature and wildlife is the truest form of service to God. The release of turtles and the steps being taken toward cheetah rehabilitation will further strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s position on the global map of wildlife tourism and conservation. He also called for the conservation of water bodies, emphasising the ecological importance of turtles.

A New Chapter for Bundelkhand

The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve spans 2,339 square kilometres, making it the largest tiger reserve in the state, spread across the districts of Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. It is also known as the ‘Land of Wolves’. Currently, around 32 tigers inhabit the reserve. The landscape is suitable for cheetahs and resembles habitats found in South Africa. Cheetahs are expected to be relocated here soon from Kuno National Park. The sanctuary is home to about 240 species of birds, making it a major attraction for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. The reserve hosts a wide variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, wolves, bears, jackals, hyenas, foxes, wild boars, nilgai, four-horned antelope, blackbuck, chinkara, turtles, and crocodiles. With its development, the tiger reserve holds immense potential for tourism and employment generation.

Birthday Celebrations with Children

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav received a warm welcome in Rahli on his birthday. On the occasion, he personally offered kaju katli sweets to young girls and wished them a bright future. He also distributed driving licence certificates to eight girls present at the event. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said the government is committed to empowering daughters and making them self-reliant.

Chief Minister Shares Meal at Farmer’s Field

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also visited the field of farmer Shri Hardas Raikwar, where the farmer’s family welcomed him with traditional rituals, placing a ceremonial kalash and applying a tilak. The Chief Minister sat on a traditional cot under the shade of a mango tree and had a meal in the rural setting. Before the meal, he fed jaggery and fodder to a cow. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav appreciated the traditional Bundeli cuisine and tasted dishes such as kadhi, birra roti, samā rice kheer, and khichla-papad. He also interacted with the farmer and inquired about the benefits being received from various government welfare schemes.