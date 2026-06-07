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Home / Madhya Pradesh / BJP leader dies after firearm goes off accidentally in MP's Jabalpur

BJP leader dies after firearm goes off accidentally in MP's Jabalpur

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PTI
Jabalpur, Updated At : 02:25 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader died in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after her licenced gun accidentally went off in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

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The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am in Old Shobhapur, Ranjhi police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Golhani told PTI.

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"Sangeeta Rajak (38) succumbed to a gunshot injury at a private hospital. A case has been registered and evidence is being collected as part of the investigation," he said.

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Citing information provided by family members, Golhani said a dispute was taking place outside the house and Rajak's husband and brother-in-law had gone there.

"She was bringing out a licenced gun kept inside the house to hand it over to them when it accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet hitting her in the abdomen," the officer said.

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Golhani said some anti-social elements had allegedly hurled explosives at the family's house a few days ago, creating panic in the area. Following this, the family had obtained the licensed firearm for security purposes.

The weapon has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said.

Rajak had previously contested municipal elections as a BJP candidate and remained associated with the party, the officer added.

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