Cabinet Unanimously Resolves to Build ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Viksit MP by 2047

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on October 12, 2026. On the completion of 25 glorious, historic and extraordinary years of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s public service, dedicated to good governance, development and national welfare, the Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution expressing its gratitude and felicitations on behalf of more than 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh.

The Cabinet unanimously resolved that the Madhya Pradesh Government would work shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s dynamic leadership in the national mission of building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and ‘Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ (Developed Madhya Pradesh) by 2047. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav briefed the media on the resolution adopted at the special Cabinet meeting. Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also present.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that over his 25 years in public service, Prime Minister Modi had not only made ambitious commitments but also fulfilled them through tireless and relentless efforts. From serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, his tenure has been an outstanding example of sacrifice, dedication and public welfare. The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expressed its profound gratitude, respect and felicitations to Prime Minister Shri Modi on this unprecedented and historic achievement.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, the expansion of basic infrastructure, development of modern facilities, digital revolution, strengthening of manufacturing capabilities and comprehensive empowerment of the poor, deprived sections, women, youth and farmers had brought memorable positive changes to the lives of citizens.

PM Shri Modi’s Mantra, ‘We Will Do It’, has Awakened Collective Strength of Nation

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Modi had once again awakened the nation’s collective strength with the mantra, “We Will Do It.” He added that Madhya Pradesh would make this mantra its mission and, with dedication and confidence in its capabilities, work towards building a developed state for a developed India. He expressed confidence that when India completes 100 years of independence in 2047, the country will be recognised as self-reliant and developed.

The Cabinet also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for connecting the last person in society with the mainstream of nation-building through the guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’; strengthening the country’s internal and external security; preserving and promoting India’s rich ancient heritage; and enhancing the country’s global stature as a prominent voice of the Global South.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Modi had immense affection for Madhya Pradesh, and the people of the state placed equal faith in his visionary leadership. He said,”Prime Minister Shri Modi resides in the heart of the country. By setting new benchmarks in public service, he continues to inspire everyone.

Key Highlights of the Cabinet Resolution

The resolution highlighted the major national initiatives and achievements under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. The resolution noted that more than 80 crore citizens were receiving free foodgrains. The resolution highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Swamitva Yojana, PM SVANidhi and Ujjwala Yojana as key initiatives advancing the principle of Antyodaya—ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. It also highlighted demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the law against triple talaq, the three new criminal laws and the Jan Vishwas Act. Other governance reforms included replacing the Planning Commission with NITI Aayog, reviewing projects through the PRAGATI platform, promoting Ease of Doing Business and implementing PM Gati Shakti.

The resolution noted the growing global recognition of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with approximately 40% of the world’s digital transactions taking place in India.

The resolution highlighted the India Semiconductor Mission, National Quantum Mission and IndiaAI Mission as key initiatives to advance technological innovation and research. More than two lakh start-ups are helping young people realise their entrepreneurial ambitions. The resolution also referred to the National Education Policy 2020, Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Vay Vandana and Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The resolution highlighted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for reserving one-third of seats in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies for women, as a key initiative to promote women’s empowerment.

The resolution highlighted the abrogation of Article 370, the surgical strikes, the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor as significant milestones in national security. The resolution also highlighted India’s space achievements, including the Aditya and Chandrayaan missions. The resolution further cited the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and the development of Ekatma Dham as important initiatives to preserve and promote India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The decision to make the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the national song was also included.

New Opportunities for Youth, Aviation and Investment

The resolution highlighted initiatives for the future of young people in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examinations will now be held twice a year, ensuring a timelier and transparent recruitment process. The state has strengthened air connectivity through the development of new airports and airstrips, boosting tourism, trade and regional connectivity. The introduction of new labour laws has benefited industries, fostered an investment-friendly environment, improved Ease of Doing Business and created greater opportunities for local employment.

MP’s Achievements Reflect PM’s Guidance and Double-Engine Government’s Efforts

The Cabinet resolution described the state’s achievements as the outcome of Prime Minister Modi’s guidance and the concerted efforts of the double-engine government. The Ken-Betwa, Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Tapi Basin projects are set to open a new chapter in expanding irrigation capacity in the state. The resolution credited Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership with enabling Madhya Pradesh to translate its commitment to eliminating Naxalism into action. It noted the development of cheetah habitats at Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve. According to the resolution, the cheetah population in the state has reached 60.

The first phase of Shri Mahakal Mahalok was inaugurated on October 11, 2022. The foundation stone has also been laid for the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden in Jabalpur, while the Shaurya Smarak has been dedicated to the nation.

Metro projects worth approximately ₹23,000 crore are taking shape in Bhopal and Indore. The redeveloped railway station in Bhopal has been named Rani Kamlapati Station in honour of the Gond queen. For the first time since Independence, Dhar district has been connected by a railway line. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to complete land allotment for the PM MITRA Park in Dhar within 24 days. Morena is emerging as the site of the country’s first solar-plus-battery-storage project. The state’s power generation capacity exceeds 30,000 MW, with clean energy accounting for 30% of the total. After remaining inactive for nearly two decades, public transport services were relaunched as the Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva on September 25. Electric buses are also operating in major cities under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, by voice vote. A resolution supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was also adopted during a special session of the Assembly. Approximately 65 lakh women have achieved economic empowerment through self-help groups. Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didis have emerged as examples of self-reliance. The state is among the leading states in vaccinating girls against cervical cancer. Financial assistance for sanitary napkins is also being transferred directly to the bank accounts of schoolgirls.

The state aims to create more than two lakh new government jobs. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct a special examination once a year. Plans for the coming year include opening 12 new medical colleges and 12 skill universities, connecting one lakh young people with industry-oriented skills, and establishing Artificial Intelligence and advanced computing laboratories in colleges. The government has also decided to provide 20% reservation to Agniveers in recruitment to five uniformed services in Madhya Pradesh.

The resolution stated that the Global Investors Summit 2025 attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹30.77 lakh crore, of which projects worth approximately ₹10 lakh crore are being implemented at a rapid pace. The state has introduced 25 new policies to facilitate industrial establishment, of which Prime Minister Modi personally launched 18 major policies. The way has also been paved for establishing the country’s first telecommunications manufacturing zone in Gwalior.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative saw more than 3.87 crore lamps being lit. Ujjain also created a world record with the lighting of more than 33 lakh lamps. Preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv 2028 are progressing on a mission-mode basis, with all development works targeted for completion by Diwali 2027.