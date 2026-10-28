DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Centre sends high-level team to probe shooting of cheetah in Madhya Pradesh

Centre sends high-level team to probe shooting of cheetah in Madhya Pradesh

The cheetah was provided intensive veterinary care and underwent emergency surgery at a veterinary facility in Jabalpur

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva, was found injured on October 25 in the territorial forests of Morena, outside the protected area of Kuno National Park. File Photo
Advertisement

The Centre has deputed a high-level team of senior officials to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah from gunshot wounds in Madhya Pradesh.

The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva, was found injured on October 25 in the territorial forests of Morena, outside the protected area of Kuno National Park.

Advertisement

The Central team comprises the Inspector General of Forests from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Additional Director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB.

Advertisement

The team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, examining all available evidence and coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action.

The cheetah was provided intensive veterinary care and underwent emergency surgery at a veterinary facility in Jabalpur. During the surgery, five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. Medical examinations confirmed multiple internal injuries associated with the pellets.

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government has already constituted a Special Task Force (STF), comprising forest and police officers, to investigate the incident.

The Central team, deputed by the Union Environment Ministry, would work in coordination with the state machinery. It would also examine the implementation of security protocols as well as the monitoring and protection measures being undertaken to avoid any such incident in the future.

The team would submit its findings and recommendations to the Ministry, which will issue further directions to the state government and field authorities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts