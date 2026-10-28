Centre sends high-level team to probe shooting of cheetah in Madhya Pradesh

The Centre has deputed a high-level team of senior officials to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah from gunshot wounds in Madhya Pradesh.

The cheetah, an offspring of Nirva, was found injured on October 25 in the territorial forests of Morena, outside the protected area of Kuno National Park.

Advertisement

The Central team comprises the Inspector General of Forests from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Additional Director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB.

Advertisement

The team has been tasked with undertaking a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, examining all available evidence and coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure strict and swift action.

The cheetah was provided intensive veterinary care and underwent emergency surgery at a veterinary facility in Jabalpur. During the surgery, five firearm pellets were recovered from its body. Medical examinations confirmed multiple internal injuries associated with the pellets.

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government has already constituted a Special Task Force (STF), comprising forest and police officers, to investigate the incident.

The Central team, deputed by the Union Environment Ministry, would work in coordination with the state machinery. It would also examine the implementation of security protocols as well as the monitoring and protection measures being undertaken to avoid any such incident in the future.

The team would submit its findings and recommendations to the Ministry, which will issue further directions to the state government and field authorities.