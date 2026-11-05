CM Dr Mohan Yadav to Inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Export and FTA Conclave

With the objective of expanding the global reach of Madhya Pradesh’s products and enhancing the state’s export potential, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Export and FTA Conclave at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Thursday, November 5.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, Government of India, the conclave will be attended by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap, senior officials from the Central and State Governments, representatives of Export Promotion Councils, office-bearers of industry associations and leading exporters from the state.

Advertisement

The conclave will highlight new opportunities for exporters from Madhya Pradesh under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and help them prepare to compete in international markets. Special emphasis will be laid on ensuring that state entrepreneurs benefit from the tariff concessions available to Indian products under trade agreements signed with various countries.

Advertisement

Discussions will also focus on understanding export procedures and developing new business partnerships. A panel discussion will identify potential international markets for the state’s industrial and agro-based products and explore practical strategies to expand exports.

Key Initiatives to Provide New Direction and Support to Exporters

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will launch several key initiatives at the conclave to help exporters in the state avail the benefits of Free Trade Agreements. These include the Madhya Pradesh FTA Action Plan 2026–27, Madhya Pradesh FTA Exporters’ Guide, Madhya Pradesh FTA Helpdesk, the FTA Module of the MP Trade Portal and the Madhya Pradesh FTA Accelerator.

The FTA Action Plan will identify priority products, industrial clusters and potential international markets to expand the state’s exports. The Exporters’ Guide will provide information on trade agreements with various countries, tariff concessions, product eligibility criteria and export procedures.

The FTA Helpdesk will assist exporters in addressing queries and resolving operational challenges. The FTA Module of the MP Trade Portal will provide digital information on product-specific trade agreements and export opportunities.

The FTA Accelerator will offer entrepreneurs training, expert guidance and opportunities to connect with international buyers.