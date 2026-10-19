CM Dr. Yadav Inaugurates PET-CT Scan Centre at MY Hospital, Indore

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated a PET-CT scan centre at the New Cancer Hospital Block of Government MY Hospital in Indore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Hospital. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, addressing the gathering, that healthcare facilities are being expanded rapidly across Madhya Pradesh. Similar state-of-the-art centres are also being established at four other medical colleges—Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal; Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur; and Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is progressing rapidly, with significant advances in healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has made medical treatment more accessible to the common people. He said that the establishment of such advanced medical centres would significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases by enabling faster diagnosis and timely treatment, thereby helping save lives. The Chief Minister said that Indore is a leading city in Madhya Pradesh and the country in cleanliness, healthcare and industry, and is now setting new benchmarks in service and philanthropy. With the new facility, cancer patients will no longer need to travel outside the city for PET-CT scans. He added that the centre would be expanded further and similar healthcare facilities would be made available in other districts of the state.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that modern medical technology is making it possible to treat even serious diseases more effectively, and Government MY Hospital, Indore, is an example of this progress. He also inspected the PET-CT scan centre and received information from doctors at Sri Aurobindo Hospital about the advanced equipment.

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Dr. Vinod Bhandari, head of Sri Aurobindo Hospital, said that the state government is facilitating the establishment of private healthcare facilities to improve patient care. He said that he is a former student of MGM Medical College and that Sri Aurobindo Hospital is his workplace. He also announced that a robotic surgery centre would be established at the hospital within the next three months, with the support of Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Shri Mahendra Hardia, Shri Madhu Verma, Shri Ramesh Mendola and Shri Golu Shukla, Police Commissioner Shri Santosh Singh, Collector Shri Shivam Verma, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shri Kshitij Singhal, Dr. Manjushree Bhandari, Dr. Mohit Bhandari, Dr. Mohak Bhandari, MGM Medical College Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, MY Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav, Dr. D.K. Sharma, Shri Sumit Mishra, medical specialists, medical students and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.