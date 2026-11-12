CM Dr. Yadav to transfer over Rs 1,831 cr to accounts of more than 1.24 Cr Ladli Behnas on November 13

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will transfer over ₹1,831 crore as the 42nd instalment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana to the bank accounts of 1,24,81,550 eligible beneficiaries across the state from Pichhore in Shivpuri district on Friday, November 13. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will also inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Poojan for various development works worth over ₹221 crore in Shivpuri district.

Ladli Behnas Now Receiving ₹1,500 Every Month

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana was launched in June 2023. Initially, eligible beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month. In October 2023, the monthly assistance was increased to ₹1,250. Subsequently, from November 2025, the amount was further enhanced by ₹250 to ₹1,500 per month. At present, eligible women are receiving ₹1,500 every month directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Under the scheme, married women who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh and have completed 21 years of age but are below 60 years as on January 1 of the calendar year of application are eligible. This includes widows, divorced women and women who have been abandoned by their husbands. Eligible women receiving social security pensions are also provided financial assistance in accordance with the scheme's provisions.

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Over ₹69,000 Cr in Assistance Provided Since June 2023

The first instalment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana was transferred in June 2023 to approximately 1.25 crore beneficiaries. Till October 2026, a total of ₹67,230 crore and 96 lakh has been transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through 41 monthly instalments. With the transfer of the 42nd instalment in November 2026, the total financial assistance provided under the scheme since its launch will increase to approximately ₹69,050 crore and 28 lakh.

In addition to the regular monthly financial assistance, eligible women have also received special financial assistance of ₹250 on four occasions—in August 2023, August 2024, August 2025 and August 2026.

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Budgetary Provision of over ₹23,882 Cr for FY 2026-27

The State Government has made a budgetary provision of ₹23,882 crore and 81 lakh for the financial year 2026-27 to ensure the continued and effective implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.

An expenditure of ₹14,726 crore and 5 lakh was incurred under the scheme in 2023-24, ₹19,051 crore and 39 lakh in 2024-25, and ₹20,318 crore and 53 lakh in 2025-26.

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During the current financial year 2026-27, financial assistance amounting to ₹13,134 crore and 97 lakh has already been provided till October. Following the transfer of the November instalment, the total assistance disbursed during the current financial year will increase to approximately ₹14,954 crore and 27 lakh.