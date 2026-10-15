CM Fellows to Strengthen Implementation and Evaluation of Development and Welfare Programmes: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s good governance and innovative initiatives have made an impact worldwide. It is a source of pride that India is the world's youngest country and can provide leadership to the global community. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Modi, Madhya Pradesh is continuously setting new benchmarks in development and public welfare. The youth of the state are fearlessly achieving success across various sectors through their talent and capabilities. Their participation is also being ensured in the implementation and evaluation of various public welfare schemes and development programmes. In this direction, the young professionals selected under the Chief Minister Young Professionals for Development Programme are ready to play an important role across different sectors in the state.

The young professionals selected from all 55 districts represent 55 new hopes for the state. They will effectively evaluate the implementation of schemes run by the Central and State governments, as well as their execution by various government and administrative institutions. This will help identify shortcomings in implementation and facilitate necessary improvements.

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The role of district administrations, Gram Panchayats and elected representatives of urban and local bodies is also crucial in implementing public welfare policies. All young professionals should closely observe the functioning of government systems and the role of public participation in their implementation, thereby becoming a valuable resource for district administrations as well.

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed the inaugural session of the five-day training programme for CM Fellows selected under the Chief Minister Young Professionals for Development Programme. He inaugurated the training session by lighting a lamp at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis. In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Global Village Foundation and the Good Governance Institute.

Youth to Play a Crucial Role in 2027

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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government had set specific objectives for each year. The year 2025 was dedicated to employment and investment, 2026 to farmers’ welfare, and 2027 will be celebrated as the Year of Youth. Young people will play a significant role during the coming year, with activities for their development and participation organised throughout the year. He urged young professionals to provide effective leadership and not consider their responsibilities merely a job. Instead, they should work towards the progress of the state and ensure that the benefits of public welfare initiatives reach ordinary citizens.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee also had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh. The various facets of Atal Ji’s personality offer valuable lessons on how a political leader should conduct himself. He made inspiring contributions to politics, literature and culture, and demonstrated exemplary conduct as a member of the Opposition. Atal Ji never shied away from discharging his responsibilities under any circumstances. He remained steadfast in upholding the dignity of democracy. His ideas continue to be relevant and inspiring for strengthening democracy even today.

Self-Confidence, Humility and Effective Communication Are the Foundations of Success

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Modi’s words, “Yahi Samay Hai— Sahi Samay Hai” young professionals should make meaningful contributions to society and the nation through their work. He said that Prime Minister Shri Modi had made outstanding contributions to strengthening democracy through good governance. His administrative efficiency is widely appreciated across the world. Earlier, India often compared itself with Western countries. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the country has overcome numerous challenges through strong determination and established new benchmarks. ISRO’s achievements in space science are an outstanding example of this progress.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged young professionals to discharge their responsibilities at the grassroots level with a commitment to the nation’s progress. He advised them to work in close coordination with senior district-level officers, understand their responsibilities, have confidence in themselves, remain humble and develop effective communication skills.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Interacts with Young Professionals

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also interacted with the young professionals during the programme. Sushri Prachi Gaur of Bhopal asked how they should deal with challenges encountered while working at the grassroots level. In response, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav emphasised the importance of time management. He advised the young professionals to remain calm and stress-free and communicate naturally and effectively with the public. He also encouraged them to remain open to innovation, develop the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and give due importance to practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge.

Training to Cover Data Analysis, District Administration and Governance Systems

Vice-Chairman of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Prof. Rajiv Dixit, said that training plays a vital role in life. The training programme for CM Fellows under the Chief Minister Young Professionals for Development Programme has been organised with this objective.

Through various training sessions, the young professionals are being acquainted with data analysis, district-level administrative structures and their functioning. Senior officers from different state government departments are sharing practical insights into grassroots administration.

The training programme places special emphasis on the departments of Tribal Welfare, Public Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Revenue, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Panchayat and Rural Development. Experts from other states are also contributing to the programme.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Service Management Department Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Chairman of the Youth Commission Shri Praveen Sharma, several public representatives and young professionals from across the state were present at the programme.