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Home / Madhya Pradesh / CM Mohan Yadav plans five greenfield corridors worth Rs 63,296 crore in MP

CM Mohan Yadav plans five greenfield corridors worth Rs 63,296 crore in MP

1,398-km road network proposed across state; focus on strengthening connectivity between major cities and districts

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:30 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has approved plans to develop five greenfield road corridors spanning 1,398 km at an estimated cost of Rs 63,296 crore.
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has approved plans to develop five greenfield road corridors spanning 1,398 km at an estimated cost of Rs 63,296 crore.

The proposed four-lane corridors will connect Bhopal-Mandsaur, Sagar-Satna, Jabalpur-Ashapur, Bhopal-Gwalior and Katni-Singrauli.

Chairing the 49th Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) Board meeting, Dr Yadav directed officials to expedite ongoing projects and ensure all-weather road connectivity to every village and city.

Feasibility studies are underway for three corridors, while consultants are being selected for the remaining two. The board authorised MPRDC to prepare detailed project reports wherever the routes are found feasible.

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The board also approved the creation of 10 new posts in MPRDC, toll exemption for agricultural combine harvesters and other administrative proposals. The proposed Highway Fund was renamed ‘Viksit Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Path’.

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