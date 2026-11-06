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Home / Madhya Pradesh / CM Mohan Yadav plans Rs 330-crore development push for 100 Balaghat villages

CM Mohan Yadav plans Rs 330-crore development push for 100 Balaghat villages

Over 800 projects under Mission Aadi Seva to boost education, healthcare, tourism and employment in areas emerging from Naxalism

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced a major development push for Balaghat district, with over 800 projects worth Rs 330 crore. File
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Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said Balaghat was entering a new phase of development after emerging from the shadow of Naxalism.

Under Mission Aadi Seva, the Madhya Pradesh Government has proposed over 800 development works worth Rs 330 crore across 100 villages, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment.

The plan includes digital libraries, tourism circuits, homestays and an e-market platform for tribal products. A Baiga Haat has already been established at Lagma village in Baihar block.

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A healthcare outreach vehicle and dedicated youth portal are also planned to improve access to services and government schemes.

Dr Yadav said ensuring development reaches the last person while maintaining security remained the government’s priority.

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