CM Mohan Yadav plans Rs 330-crore development push for 100 Balaghat villages

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said Balaghat was entering a new phase of development after emerging from the shadow of Naxalism.

Under Mission Aadi Seva, the Madhya Pradesh Government has proposed over 800 development works worth Rs 330 crore across 100 villages, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment.

The plan includes digital libraries, tourism circuits, homestays and an e-market platform for tribal products. A Baiga Haat has already been established at Lagma village in Baihar block.

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A healthcare outreach vehicle and dedicated youth portal are also planned to improve access to services and government schemes.

Dr Yadav said ensuring development reaches the last person while maintaining security remained the government’s priority.