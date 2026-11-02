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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Cop killed after truck carrying illicit liquor runs over him in MP's Dewas

Cop killed after truck carrying illicit liquor runs over him in MP's Dewas

When the SHO went to question the driver, he allegedly sped away over the road divider, running over the officer in the process

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PTI
Indore (MP), Updated At : 11:29 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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When Puri tried to question the driver, the man allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the SHO. Pic: iStock
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A police officer was killed after a truck carrying illicit liquor allegedly ran him over while fleeing in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district early on Monday, officials said.

Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri had gone to the Indore-Betul highway after receiving information about illicit liquor smuggling, they said.

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The truck had been parked near a 'dhabha' (roadside eatery) close to the incident spot since Sunday night, excise department sub-inspector Pooja Gehlot said, citing questioning of the eatery's owner and others.

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When Puri tried to question the driver, the man allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the SHO, officials said.

Puri was seriously injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved, they said.

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The driver later abandoned the truck some distance away and fled, and a search is on, Gehlot said.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, we rushed to the spot and searched the truck. The liquor boxes were kept in a secret compartment of the truck," she said.

No valid permit for transporting liquor was found in the truck, Gehlot said.

When the SHO went to question the driver, he allegedly sped away over the road divider, running over the officer in the process, she said.

According to preliminary investigation, the truck was heading from Harda towards Khategaon, she added.

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