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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Cop's death in hit-and-run: Mafia running MP govt, alleges Congress; demands probe

Cop's death in hit-and-run: Mafia running MP govt, alleges Congress; demands probe

Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari target CM Mohan Yadav over law and order; seek probe into liquor-smuggling network behind cop’s death

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Police officials shift the body of SHO Dilip Puri into an ambulance after he was killed in the alleged liquor-smuggling truck hit-and-run in Dewas. Video grab/X
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The Congress on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over law and order following the killing of a police officer by an illicit liquor truck in Dewas, alleging that the mafia was running the state.

Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, senior Congress leaders demanded a thorough probe into the smuggling syndicate involved in the death of Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri.

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According to the police, Puri had gone to the Indore-Betul highway after receiving information about illicit liquor smuggling, and the truck had been parked near a roadside eatery close to the incident spot since Sunday night.

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When Puri tried to question the truck driver, the man allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the vehicle's rear wheel ran over the SHO, who was seriously injured and could not be saved, they said.

In a sharp post on X, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the incident, calling it "an open declaration of the murder of law and order in the state".

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He claimed that the state has now become synonymous with the liquor, drug, mining, land, and sand mafias.

"The mafia is now running the government in Madhya Pradesh, and the government is a mute spectator," he alleged.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that illegal liquor trade has been flourishing under government protection and Puri's death had again raised serious questions about law and order and the safety of police personnel, and the working style of the state Home Minister.

"Mere statements and claims of action will not suffice! How will the public believe that your government is alive? Investigate the smuggling network impartially and take strict action against those responsible," he wrote in a X post.

MP Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar questioned why the government is failing to curb the liquor mafia and who is protecting these rackets.

"The people of the state are losing their lives by drinking poisonous liquor, police officers are falling victim to liquor mafia trucks, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is sitting silent. This is absolutely intolerable," he said.

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