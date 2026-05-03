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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Death toll in MP boat tragedy climbs to 12; search on for one missing person

Death toll in MP boat tragedy climbs to 12; search on for one missing person

The boat, around 20 years old and operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening

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PTI
Jabalpur, Updated At : 10:07 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Officials recover the cruise boat during a rescue operation, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday morning, taking the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy to 12, while search continued for one missing person, police said.

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The boat, around 20 years old and operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening.

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The body of Mayuram has been fished out of the dam. Search is underway for Kamraj (aged around 50), an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Bargi police station house officer Neelesh Dohare told PTI.

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More than 200 rescuers, including around 20 Army divers airlifted from Agra, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and local divers, were searching for the man 40-50 feet deep in the water in a radius of 5 km, according to police.

Of the 41 identified passengers on board the ill-fated vessel, 28 were rescued after the incident, police earlier said.

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The CCTV footage near the boarding point showed 43 people heading towards the boat, while the identities of 41 passengers have been confirmed so far, they said.

The state government on Friday ordered a probe into the tragedy and dismissed three crew members. It also banned the operation of similar vessels in the state.

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