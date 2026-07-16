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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Dhar idol discovery: Here's why ancient idols of Goddess Gayatri are rare

Dhar idol discovery: Here's why ancient idols of Goddess Gayatri are rare

Fresh digital documentation and high-resolution 3D mapping of the red sandstone sculpture at Bhopal's State Museum had helped archaeologists decode iconographic clues that went unnoticed for centuries

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A 12th-century sculpture — long worshipped as Goddess Saraswati — from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh was recently identified as Goddess Gayatri. Fresh digital documentation and high-resolution 3D mapping of the red sandstone sculpture at Bhopal's State Museum had helped archaeologists decode iconographic clues that went unnoticed for centuries.

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Why are ancient idols of Goddess Gayatri extremely rare?

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Ancient idols of Goddess Gayatri are extremely rare because she was originally worshipped as a divine mantra rather than a physical deity.

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Historically, the Gayatri Mantra itself was viewed as the embodiment of the Goddess, meaning physical representations were deemed unnecessary in early Vedic traditions.

"In ancient India, Gayatri was primarily worshipped as the personification of the sacred Vedic hymn rather than as a concrete, anthropomorphic figure. The sound and intent of the mantra were the focus of devotion," archaeologist Ramesh Yadav said.

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"Iconography of the goddess of wisdom often overlaps with Saraswati. Since both embody knowledge, historical depictions of Gayatri holding Vedic scriptures were frequently misidentified by early historians and archaeologists," he added.

Over centuries, as the worship of the mantra expanded, theologies and the Silpasastras (ancient manuals of Hindu temple architecture and art) began to visually describe Goddess Gayatri as a five-faced (Panchamukhi) deity.

Widespread visualisation of her physical form — such as the five-headed, multi-armed goddess commonly seen today— is a much later evolution in Hindu practice.

How is technology aiding archaeology?

Techniques like 3D mapping and digital modeling enable researchers to analyse sculptures in unprecedented detail. High-resolution scans reveal the intricacies of the sculpture’s features. Comparative analysis with other known sculptures helps verify or question prior assumptions.

Material and iconography studies provide clues about the sculpture’s true identity. This approach exemplifies how technology is revolutionising the way we interpret historical artefacts, making it possible to uncover truths that were previously hidden or misinterpreted.

Why is the discovery of Goddess Gayatri in Dhar crucial?

Archivist Vijay Chandran says the recent discovery at Dhar is not only about correcting identification; it has broader implications. It suggests that the iconography of divine figures might have been more diverse and region-specific than previously thought, he said.

Recognising Goddess Gayatri in this sculpture emphasizes the importance of Vedic knowledge in the spiritual life of 12th-century India. The development also underscores the need for continuous re-evaluation of artefacts with modern tools, ensuring historical narratives are as accurate as possible.

Moreover, it reflects how ancient India viewed wisdom and spirituality—integral, divine and deeply intertwined with everyday life.

What does the revelation say?

The revelation about the 900-year-old sculpture exemplifies how combining technology with traditional scholarship can unlock secrets of the past. It challenges us to look beyond surface appearances and to appreciate the depth of our ancient heritage.

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