Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has courted controversy after performing his hit track 'Patiala Peg' at a concert in Indore, defying a District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) directive barring four songs over allegations of promoting alcohol and violence.

DCPO Rajneesh Sinha, who had written to the venue manager on November 6 to bar four of Dosanjh's songs, said further steps would be considered after examining a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

Dosanjh shared a fan-made video on his Instagram story showing him performing 'Patiala Peg' at Sunday night's concert.

Asked about the matter, Sinha told PTI that he had issued the directions following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Punditrao Dharenavar, who cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court order to seek a bar on the four songs at the Indore event.

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The complainant claimed that the songs - 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara Theke', 'Jeb Vicho Feem', and 'Jatt Fire Karda' - promote alcohol and violence and could have an adverse effect on young children.

"I have asked the complainant to send me a copy of the order. Only after studying it will it be clear whether it prohibits the performance of any specific song by a particular singer at events such as live concerts," Sinha said.

He said it would be possible to determine whether Dosanjh's performance in Indore amounted to a violation of the High Court order only after examining the ruling.

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During Sunday's concert, the 42-year-old singer had expressed displeasure over the restrictions.

"You can't sing this, you can't sing that. You can't do this, you can't do that," he said, and then quoted poet Rahat Indori's fiery lines amid loud applause: 'Hamaare munh se jo nikle vahi sadaqat hai. Hamaare munh me tumhari zubaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yaha ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.'

The singer thanked fans for their support.

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Dosanjh's Indore concert had been in the news for several days, as emails threatening bomb blasts had been sent to the mayor's office, three banks and three private schools ahead of the event. Police, however, described the messages as prima facie fake after an investigation.

In its July 22, 2019 order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Directors General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that no songs are played glorifying liquor, wine, drugs, and violence in live shows.

The court observed that such songs affect children of impressionable age.