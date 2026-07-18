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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Donkeys fed 'gulab jamuns' in Bhopal in ritual for rains; IMD says wet spell in MP from Sunday

Donkeys fed 'gulab jamuns' in Bhopal in ritual for rains; IMD says wet spell in MP from Sunday

Incidentally, Bhopal has received 400.3 millimetres of rain since the start of the monsoon, which is 44 per cent more than the normal average for the time period

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PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Donkeys were fed 'gulab jamuns' on Saturday in Bhopal as part of a ritual to bring about good rains in Madhya Pradesh amid official data showing that 35 districts in the state had received below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon.

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The ritual, which one participant said was to please the lord of rain, Indra, was held along Kolar Road at around 11 am.

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Along with the feedings of donkeys, the ritual also comprised prayers for good rain, he added.

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Incidentally, Bhopal has received 400.3 millimetres of rain since the start of the monsoon, which is 44 per cent more than the normal average for the time period, senior meteorologist SN Sahu of the Bhopal office of the Met Department told PTI.

MP is expected to see a wet spell from Sunday, Sahu added.

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As per official data, 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far received below-normal rainfall.

These are Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria and Alirajpur.

The other districts are Barwani, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Jhabua, Morena, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur and Vidisha.

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