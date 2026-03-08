DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Don’t want third term as Rajya Sabha member: Digvijaya; rejects retirement plan rumours

Don’t want third term as Rajya Sabha member: Digvijaya; rejects retirement plan rumours

Speculation about Singh’s future plans surfaced after he posted a video of a couple enjoying their retirement by visiting various places in the country on March 5

article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 10:03 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File
Advertisement

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday rejected retirement plan rumours, saying he has only requested the party not to consider him for a third term in Rajya Sabha after his stint as a sitting MP expires.

Advertisement

He will continue to serve the party till his last breath, Singh added.

Advertisement

The speculation about Singh’s future plans surfaced after he posted a video of a couple enjoying their retirement by visiting various places in the country on March 5.

Advertisement

“My Retirement Plans? Maybe. Why not? Jai Siya Ram,” he had written on X, triggering speculation that he was hinting at his retirement from active politics.

Singh said he has only requested the Congress party not to consider him for a third term in the Rajya Sabha after he retires as a sitting MP.

Advertisement

Responding to a query, Singh said, “Look, hype always happens. And you know where the hype comes from. It’s simple: I’ve requested my party that I don’t want to seek a third term after my second term ends”.

Singh said this doesn’t mean he won’t work for Congress anymore, but rather he will serve the party till his last breath.

“The assignment of work to me depends on the party, its leadership, AICC and Madhya Pradesh Congress,” he told reporters.

Clarifying his stand, Singh said,”Look, this is just a funny thing. There are a couple from Odisha, retired bank managers, who posted a video of their trip across the country. I thought it was a strange idea, so I posted it on social media. But I don’t have any connection to it.”

He evaded a direct reply to a question on his stand in the event of the Congress asking him to continue in Rajya Sabha, calling it a hypothetical scenario.

Singh also emphasised that he has always been active in politics when asked about his announcement of a protest for farmers.

The Congress leader has written to PM Modi seeking the Geographical Indication or GI tag for Basmati rice produced in Madhya Pradesh, and warned that a delay in accepting the demand could lead to an agitation.

Singh served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts