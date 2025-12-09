DT
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Dostana & diamond: Two young men mine 15.34‑carat gem worth Rs 50 lakh in MP’s Panna

Dostana & diamond: Two young men mine 15.34‑carat gem worth Rs 50 lakh in MP’s Panna

The precious gem was deposited at the Panna Diamond Office and will be put up for auction

article_Author
PTI
Panna, Updated At : 08:21 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
For two young friends burdened with financial worries and the pressure of arranging funds for their sisters’ weddings, fortune arrived in the quiet dust of a mine they had leased barely 20 days earlier in Panna district.

Satish Khatik (24) and Sajid Mohammad (23) struck upon what many miners spend a lifetime chasing — a sparkling 15.34-carat gem-quality diamond.

“The two had mined a precious diamond in Krishna Kalyanpur just 20 days ago and deposited it at the Panna Diamond Office today. The diamond is estimated to be worth over Rs 50 lakh,” said diamond officer Ravi Patel.

Both residents of Raniganj in Panna, Satish and Sajid, had taken the mining lease with a simple hope: to escape their families’ financial struggles.

Satish runs a small meat shop, while Sajid earns his livelihood at a fruit stall. Mining was their chance to “try their luck,” like their generations before them had done.

Sajid’s grandfather and father had also tried their luck for decades, but with limited success.

“However, the grandson has made history in just 20 days. This precious diamond, deposited at the Diamond Office, will be put up for auction, the official said.

The two friends have already decided to divide the money equally among themselves.

“Our first priority is to get our sisters married,” they said. The remaining amount, they plan to invest in strengthening their small businesses.

