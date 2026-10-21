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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Dussehra: MP CM performs arms worship, announces filling of 22,500 posts in police department

Dussehra: MP CM performs arms worship, announces filling of 22,500 posts in police department

The Chief Minister said that parades with police bands will be organised in the districts on Republic Day and Independence Day next year

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 06:30 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during Shastra Pooja on Vijaydashmi festival, in Indore . PTI
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed "Shastra Pujan" (worshipping of arms) in Indore on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday and announced that the state government will fill 22,500 vacant posts in the police department over the next two years.

Yadav attended the arms worship ceremony held at the police lines. Amid chanting of Vedic mantras by priests, he worshipped Goddess Mahakali and the firearms.

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"Our government has given equal attention to recruitment and promotions to ensure smooth functioning of all departments in the state. That is why it has been decided to recruit for 18,500 posts in the police department. All 22,500 vacant posts in the police department will be filled within the next two years," the Chief Minister said at the ceremony, He also announced that by next year, 750 positions will be filled to provide police bands in every district of the state.

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The Chief Minister said that parades with police bands will be organised in the districts on Republic Day and Independence Day next year.

During the event, Yadav introduced the Indore Police's "Police Setu" app.

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"This application will make communication between citizens and police personnel simple, quick, and transparent. Information about police stations and related personnel, the location of the nearest police station, maps, and contact information will be available on a single platform," he said, adding that this app could also be introduced at the state level, if needed in future.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Yadav took a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's ongoing yatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya.

"If you conduct yatra in the name of God, then feeling (of devotion) is also necessary," he said.

Singh on Tuesday embarked on his 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', a journey on foot aimed at spreading the core ideals of the Sanatan culture, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The Yatra is being organised to protest the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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