Home / Madhya Pradesh / Employee sacked after dogs seen resting on patients’ beds at government hospital in Khandwa

Employee sacked after dogs seen resting on patients’ beds at government hospital in Khandwa

The Block Medical Officer terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days’ salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted

article_Author
PTI
Khandwa, Updated At : 07:44 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
A cleaner was sacked after a video showing stray dogs lying on beds for patients at a government community health centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district went viral, sparking outrage.

The incident took place at Killaud Community Health Centre, said an official.

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days’ salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

“Health authorities were instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the lapse,” collector Rishav Gupta told reporters.

