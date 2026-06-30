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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Fake Merchant Navy Officer scams Indore women of Rs 26.86 lakh

Fake Merchant Navy Officer scams Indore women of Rs 26.86 lakh

29-year-old was held for allegedly duping a woman after posing as a Merchant Navy officer on a matrimonial website

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 03:44 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly duped a woman from Indore of Rs 26.86 lakh after posing as a Merchant Navy officer on a matrimonial website, an official said on Tuesday.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the accused, Jitendra Kumar Chonkar alias Jitu, was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on June 27 while attempting to travel to Russia.

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The accused is a resident of the Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

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"Officials intercepted Chonkar during immigration checks at the airport upon learning of a complaint filed against him and handed him over to the police," he said.

Tripathi said the accused had contacted a woman from Indore on a matrimonial website and introduced himself as a Merchant Navy officer.

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He allegedly lured the woman with the promise of marriage and defrauded her of Rs 26.86 lakh under various pretexts, he said.

The accused once claimed to be suffering from blood cancer and took money from her in the name of treatment, the official said.

"During the investigation, we also discovered that Chonkar had worked as a supervisor for construction workers in Moscow," he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

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