Fear of govt job loss drives teacher couple to abandon fourth baby in Madhya Pradesh forest

Misinformation or misconceptions about government employment policies led to a couple's drastic actions, where they ended up abandoning their three-day-old child in a forest in Madhya Pradesh for fear of losing job as it was their fourth baby.

The shocking case of child abandonment was reported from Nandanwadi village in Chhindwara district. The infant was found buried under rocks in a forest area near Road Ghat.

The newborn, believed to have been left to die, was rescued after a local passerby alerted authorities on Sunday night.

Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene and rescued the baby, who was immediately taken to a nearby health centre for treatment.

The infant was later referred to the district hospital and is currently under medical care.

Investigations led to the arrest of the child's parents, Bablu Dandoliya and Rajkumari Dandoliya, both employed as Class 3 teachers at a government primary school since 2009.

According to police, the couple confessed to abandoning their fourth child due to fear of losing their jobs.

“During questioning, the father admitted to burying the baby under a rock out of fear that having a fourth child might lead to suspension or dismissal from his teaching post,” said Anil Rathore, station in-charge at Batkakhapa Police Station.

The couple already has three children aged 8, 6 and 4. Officials say both parents have been taken into custody and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.