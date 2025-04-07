FIR against ‘fake’ cardiologist after 7 deaths in MP hospital

Police have registered a case against a ‘fake’ cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, following the deaths of seven persons who were allegedly being treated by him, officials said on Monday.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will reach Damoh on Monday and camp till Wednesday to investigate the matter.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday midnight against the accused, identified as Dr Narendra John Camm, based on a complaint lodged by Damoh district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain, the officials said.

According to the complaint, Camm performed angiography and angioplasty procedures at Mission Hospital without being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

“The doctor’s registration number is not displayed on any of his medical documents, which appears to be suspicious prima facie. No doctor can provide services in Madhya Pradesh without registration,” the FIR stated.

A team of doctors launched an investigated following a letter from the district collector, and the hospital management said Camm had already left the medical facility, it mentioned.

The hospital manager provided documents related to the doctor’s degree. However, the investigation team prima facie could not find the registration number of any medical council or university, which is generally mentioned in the documents.

As per documents of the doctor concerned presented by the Mission Hospital, his medical registration certificate has been issued by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. But the name of Dr Narendra John Camm does not appear in the registration on the council’s official website, thus it seems suspicious at first sight, the FIR stated.

The case has been registered against the accused under Sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per a complaint lodged earlier by a local resident with the NHRC, the person, using the name Dr N John Camm, who was said to be working at the hospital, had shown himself to be educated and trained from abroad.

The complainant further claimed the person’s real name as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He misused the name of a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, Professor John Camm, to mislead the patients and they died due to his wrong treatment, the complaint alleged.

The complaint alleged that between January and February this year, many people reportedly died due to the treatment by an ineligible and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of Mission Hospital.