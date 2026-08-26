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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Fire brigade vehicle washes BJP MLA's car in MP, video goes viral

Fire brigade vehicle washes BJP MLA's car in MP, video goes viral

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PTI
Singrauli (MP), Updated At : 07:59 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A video showing a municipal fire brigade vehicle being used to wash a BJP MLA’s car here went viral on Wednesday.

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Ram Niwas Shah, MLA from Singrauli, claimed that the fire brigade vehicle had come to fill the water tanks of the building where he lives, and his driver asked the accompanying personnel to wash the car as well when they were returning.

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The incident took place on Tuesday.

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After the video drew adverse comments on social media, Shah said on Wednesday that the government building where he lives was not getting municipal water for the last two days due to a transformer malfunction.

The municipal corporation sent a fire brigade vehicle instead of a water tanker to fill the building’s tanks, he claimed.

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When the vehicle was returning, his driver casually asked the fire brigade personnel to wash the car as well, and somebody recorded the video, Shah claimed.

Municipal Corporation Chairman Devesh Pandey too stated that a fire brigade vehicle was sent to the building instead of a water tanker, and the remaining water was used by the MLA’s driver to wash the car.

It was not intentional, he said.

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