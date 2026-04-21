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Home / Madhya Pradesh / Five dead, two injured in car-truck collision in MP's Barwani

Five dead, two injured in car-truck collision in MP's Barwani

Their car collided with a truck head on near a toll barrier killing three of its occupants on the spot, two others later succumbed to their injuries in a private hospital in Barwani town

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PTI
Barwani, Updated At : 08:11 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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Five persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries after their car collided with a truck near Julwania town in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, police said.

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The accident occurred between 4.30 pm and 5 pm, they said.

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"The victims came to Julwania to fill fuel in their vehicle as it was about to run dry. They were part of a marriage party from Jalgaun village," Julwania police station in-charge Ramkumar Patil said.

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On the way back, their car collided with a truck head on near a toll barrier, killing three of its occupants on the spot, he said.

Two others later succumbed to their injuries in a private hospital in Barwani town, the official said.

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The deceased were identified as Sachin Vaskale (25), Pradyum Sahte (25), Akash Dayaram (25), Pappu Hiralal (29) and Yashwant Sudapia (30), the official said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in Barwani, the official said, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

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