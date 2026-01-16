DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Madhya Pradesh / Flight of fancy: AI video of ‘emergency’ aircraft landing at Jabalpur train station causes scare

Flight of fancy: AI video of ‘emergency’ aircraft landing at Jabalpur train station causes scare

The 14-second video purportedly shows a passenger aircraft parked near a train engine on tracks on the platform with a young man in the clip claiming an ‘emergency landing’ took place at Jabalpur railway station

article_Author
PTI
Jabalpur, Updated At : 08:59 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A viral video purportedly showing a passenger aircraft making an “emergency landing” at Jabalpur railway station caused a brief scare, but officials quickly dismissed the clip as AI generated and clarified on Friday that no such incident had taken place.

Advertisement

However, the video prompted the authorities of the Dumna Airport in the city to convene a security meeting. The airport management called the meeting after the video made rounds on social media.

Advertisement

However, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which manages the aerodrome, described the video as misleading and generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Jabalpur Airport Director RR Pandey told PTI that the viral video was taken seriously and an immediate security-related meeting was convened.

Officials of the airport management, central security force personnel and police attended the meeting, he said.

Advertisement

Pandey denied any such incident and said the video was fake and created using AI, further adding that such clips spread fear and confusion.

Senior police officials were informed about the matter along with the clip, and police would take action against those responsible for creating the video, he added.

Khamaria police station in-charge Raj Kumar Khatik said the Dumna outpost in-charge was present at the security meeting held at the airport.

He said no written complaint had been submitted so far, and police would take action as per law after receiving a formal complaint.

Khatik stated that the video might have been circulated on social media to gain likes and views.

The 14-second video purportedly shows a passenger aircraft parked near a train engine on tracks on the platform with a young man in the clip claiming an “emergency landing” took place at Jabalpur railway station.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts