Food crops, millets produced around Cannt areas to be provided at CSD canteens

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said cantonment areas in the country are mulling the idea of procuring fruits, vegetables and other millet crops from farmers in the vicinity to promote organic farming and increase farmers’ income.

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“The Modi government is focusing on organic farming and promotion of millet crops on a war footing. We are considering engaging farmers in the vicinity of cantonment areas to provide us fresh fruits, vegetables and millets. This step will help us provide nutritious and fresh produce to our soldiers for their well-being,” the minister said at the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav-2026 at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh.

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“We will try to make available such produce by farmers at CSD canteens under the Defence Ministry. The step can help in increasing farmers’ income and also provide them impetus for organic farming,” he added.

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The Defence Minister also urged the youth to embrace farming and pursue it like any other profession.

“The youth of this country can give more impetus to agriculture sector. Youngsters should do farming in whatever capacity they can do along with their own professions,” he added.

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The former agriculture minister also lauded the BJP-led dispensation for the Fasal Bheema Yojana as well as direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for farmers.

“The Unnat Krishi Mahotsav is a crucial step to bring our farmers and industry together. The Modi government has always followed an integrated approach towards farmers’ welfare, be it building national highways to connect villages to towns or providing electricity to rural areas,” he added.