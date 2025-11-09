Four killed, three injured as SUV ploughs into bystanders in MP’s Rewa district

Four persons died and three sustained serious injuries after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) ploughed into residents standing outside a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm at Tendua Kothar village, about 50 km from the district headquarters and within the limits of Garh police station, he said.

Advertisement

The SUV was on its way from Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh when it first hit a motorcycle, eyewitnesses said.

Advertisement

The vehicle went out of control and mowed down a group of people standing outside a house before crashing into an electricity pole, which collapsed due to the impact, they said.

Three bystanders and the two-wheeler rider, Kamlesh Singh (35), were killed at the scene, while three persons were injured, said officials.

Advertisement

Collector Pratibha Pal told reporters that the bystanders, identified as Ramnaresh Saket (35), Ruchi Saket (12) and Ranjana Saket (13), belonged to one family.

The injured persons are being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.

Angry villagers blocked the road, demanding compensation for the victims. They alleged that police arrived at the scene long after the incident.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, an official said, adding that a probe is under way.